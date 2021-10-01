Fort Irwin community playgrounds receive multimillion dollar upgrades

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Fort Irwin Garrison Command Team alongside the Department of Public Works and Aloha Construction Services hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening multiple community playgrounds across the installation, on Sept. 20.

Speaking in front of the newly upgraded playground by the Splash Pad, Fort Irwin Garrison Commander Col. Jason Clarke noted that the upgraded playgrounds on the installation were a long time coming.

“These playgrounds were in a big need of an overhaul,” said Clarke. “A lot of our playgrounds were not ADA (American Disabilities Act) Compliant. By upgrading these playgrounds and making them compliant, we can provide recreational activities to our community, especially to those with kids who have special needs.”

There were a total of four playgrounds that compromised the nine-month $3.3 million quality of life project. Playgrounds near the Blue Track and Splash Pad were renovated to include new ADA handicap ramps, playground equipment, and fall protection for the safety of children.

“We love the new playgrounds,” said Fort Irwin resident Kara Haring. “My 5-year-old has met and interacted with more kids in the past few days then he has in the past three years that we have lived here.”

Two new playgrounds were also constructed, one on Rhineland Drive near Colin Powell Elementary School, and the other off of Goldstone Road. Those playgrounds provide children with new playgrounds equipment, overhead shade, and fall protection safety measures. Benches were also installed at the two parks for the comfort of parents.

“We take serving military families seriously,” said Bob Schallock, Aloha Construction Services Project Manager. “We appreciate all that these service members do for us, and for our safety. We appreciate having the opportunity to help them in any way that we can.”

The installation is set to host two more ribbon-cutting ceremonies by the end of the year, drastically improving quality of life on Fort Irwin. The recently constructed library is tentatively set to open at the end of October, while the newly renovated Sam Adams Complex is slated to open around mid-November.