Fort Irwin, is celebrating desert tortoises and the important role they play in our ecosystem; plus, they are just COOL!

Fort Irwin is collaborating with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Desert Tortoise Week, that runs Oct. 4-7.

Desert tortoise (Gopherus agassizii) populations have been on the decline for many years due to habitat loss, climate change, and unnatural raven predation.

But, there’s still time to protect this species if we do it together.

Here are some ideas for your home and garden:

• At home craft — post a photo on social media with #DesertTortoiseWeek.

• Plant plants native to the Mojave Desert and that are tortoise-edible like prickly pear, globe mallow, desert willow, buckwheats, and one of my favorites: fairy dusters.

Wildlife biologists from DPW and Redhorse will be educating and engaging students at our preschool, elementary, intermediate, and middle schools Oct. 4-7.

Our tentative plan* for the students and staff is:

1. Monday; Tiefort View Intermediate School (Grades 3-5)

2. Tuesday; Lewis Elementary School (Grades TK-2)

3. Wednesday; Fort Irwin Middle School (Grades 6-8)

4. Thursday; General Colin L. Powell State Preschool

*Because of COVID-19, we have limited participation. This is not a public event.