A unique opportunity for Fort Irwin Soldiers!

The Fort Irwin Public Affairs Office is looking for volunteers to represent the National Training Center in support of multiple Los Angeles Dodgers pre-game ceremonies.

This month, volunteers will serve as participants in the National Flag Holding Ceremony at Dodgers Stadium. Once you complete your volunteer work, you will receive one free ticket to enjoy the game and meal voucher.

If interested, please see the following requirements and click the registration link with the dates you are available. Once you register for this volunteer opportunity, you will be tasked to attend this event. Again you will receive one free ticket to watch the game after you volunteer.

Requirements:

Participants must be fully vaccinated with proof of vaccination. You will be required to wear a black cloth mask. Uniform of the day is ASUs with service cap. Command Approval.

Please follow the links to register:

Oct 11, 2021 — National Flag Holding Ceremony (20) slots

NLDS HOME GAME 1

https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=618334&k=04604A0A7853&fbclid=IwAR2-rPzp_g9LaYL16Ucxrndq-3_A6-tnJYpR8j5wU-35KQ1pDdBSIJqvo7w

Oct 19, 2021 — National Flag Holding Ceremony (20) slots

NLCS HOME GAME 1

https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=618344&k=04604A0A7F53&fbclid=IwAR2egMD2ocA035bIma6stgA4qMepKuWqN3gR1su7265w8b2eG8_MO9ZofRo

Oct 26, 2021 — National Flag Holding Ceremony (20) slots

WS HOME GAME 1

https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=618347&k=04604A0A7F50&fbclid=IwAR1HGoH83EcMVaF4rGTLJqayFwynnMUq2tJO1h2vg-a4YsumjNd_dnSp5Jw