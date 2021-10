Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Terrell Jones, Col. Terrell Jones, Regimental Chaplain with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, spoke to students of Fort Irwin Middle School, Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021.

Jones talked about self-worth and perseverance. The Regiment’s Ministry Team has focused its efforts on volunteering and community service in an effort to connect and grow as a community.