Army

11th ACR take part in high school military appreciation event

by Aerotech staff and wire reports

On Oct. 8, 2021, Troopers assigned to 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment participated in Silver Valley High School’s Military Appreciation sporting event by providing static displays for students and family members to interact with.

The students attending Silver Valley High School come from two distinct areas: the U.S. Army National Training Center/Fort Irwin and the valley region surrounding the school.

The high school plays a key role in tying the district’s wide-ranged communities together. Parent/community organizations for Silver Valley High School include the Military and Civilian Spouses’ Club of Fort Irwin who support the school.

