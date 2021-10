On Oct. 11, 2021, Soldiers with the National Training Center and Fort Irwin in Southern California had the pleasure of holding the U.S. as the L.A Dodgers took on the San Francisco Giants in game three of the National League Division Series.

Going into the game, the series was tied 1-1. Game three saw San Francisco win the game 1-0, and take the series to 2-1, however the Dodgers won Oct. 12, with a score of 7-2. The series is now tied at 2-2, and comes down to this evening’s (Oct. 13) game.