NTC/Fort Irwin concludes Domestic Violence Prevention campaign

The National Training Center/Fort Irwin concluded its 2021 Domestic Violence Prevention Campaign with a rally Oct. 26.

The campaign which lasted the entire month of October, educated and informed the Fort Irwin community on identifying domestic violence concerns within our ranks.

“Spend time by learning about your Soldiers,” said Brig. Gen. Taylor “that’s the most important weapon system in your formation”.

The rally saw more than 100 soldiers and civilians attend and show their support.

This Friday, Oct. 29, will be the last wear purple day.

If you are seeking support, reach out to the Fort Irwin Family Advocacy Program at (760)380-5467 or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800)799-7233.