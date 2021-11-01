NTC Fort Irwin hosts Decisive Action Rotation 22-02
by Aerotech staff and wire reports •
The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo., is at the National Training Center Fort Irwin, Calif., for Decisive Action Rotation 22-02.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
High Desert Warrior is published the first Friday of the month. High Desert Warrior is distributed to military and contractor personnel at Fort Irwin NTC, including 2,000 on-base housing units, offices and high traffic locations on base as well as locations throughout Barstow and surrounding communities.
News and ad copy deadline is noon on the Tuesday prior to publication. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.