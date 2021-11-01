aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

NTC Fort Irwin hosts Decisive Action Rotation 22-02

by Aerotech staff and wire reports
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires a Howitzer to calibrate accuracy during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Gosselin Ryan)

The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo., is at the National Training Center Fort Irwin, Calif., for Decisive Action Rotation 22-02.

Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, records the transfer of ammunition during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Gosselin Ryan)

 

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 68th Combat sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, pulls security at Tactical Assembly Area during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 29 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)

 

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires a Howitzer to calibrate accuracy during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Gosselin Ryan)

 

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, carries an artillery round during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)

 

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, records information in a notebook during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Gosselin Ryan)
