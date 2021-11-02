aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Fort Irwin unit land helicopter at local school

by Aerotech staff and wire report

Members of the U.S. Army’s Bravo Co. 29-16 landed a Lakota helicopter at Crestline Elementary School Oct. 30 as part of Red Ribbon Week.

The chopper crew, based out of National Training Center Fort Irwin, Calif., talked to students about the importance of living drug-free and making really excellent decisions (RED).

Thank you Capt. Christopher Mazzi, CW2 William Powers, CW3 Luis Cardona and Sgt. 1st Class Danny Adams for talking to our Cobras about the military and the importance of living drug-free.

