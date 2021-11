Last week, the Desert Hawks hosted some of the Fort Irwin Homeschool Community, as well as others from the surrounding area of Barstow, out for a visit for an educational brief, static display, plus touring the airfield. It was a great opportunity for learning and fun!

Doesn’t get much better than taking the opportunity to give back to this community. The Desert Hawks’ commitment to excellence in the skies and in the community is exemplary of how the Raptors make a difference every day.