Boy Scouts help clean up Wickam Park at Fort Irwin

In observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021, members of Scouts BSA Troop 67 performed community service by assisting with cleaning displays in Wickam Park at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

The Scouts paced new American flags on-site.

Commander of 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Furtick, alongside Troop Command Teams of 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, recognized the Scouts for their hard work in beautifying and renewing the area.

Wickam Park is named after one of our three Medal of Honor recipients, Cpl. Jerry Wayne Wickam.