aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Boy Scouts help clean up Wickam Park at Fort Irwin

by Aerotech staff and wire reports

In observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021, members of Scouts BSA Troop 67 performed community service by assisting with cleaning displays in Wickam Park at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

The Scouts paced new American flags on-site.

Commander of 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Furtick, alongside Troop Command Teams of 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, recognized the Scouts for their hard work in beautifying and renewing the area.

Wickam Park is named after one of our three Medal of Honor recipients, Cpl. Jerry Wayne Wickam.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

NTC/Fort Irwin commanding general helps...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
NTC/Fort Irwin hosts soldiers from...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Fort Irwin Soldier to represent...
 By By Kimberly Hackbarth
Weed ACH Soldier selected for...
 By By Kimberly Hackbarth
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit