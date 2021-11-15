NTC/Fort Irwin hosts soldiers from Colorado for Decisive Action Rotation

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fire a howitzer during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
The National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., is currently hosting the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo., for Decisive Action Rotation 22-02.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires a M249 light machine gun at targets during a live fire exercise during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fire a howitzer during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, positions a Howitzer during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fire a Howitzer during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division stands ready to fire at live fire simulated target during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021. (Army photograph by Pvt. David A. Carvajal)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division provides radio situational report during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021. (Army photograph by Pvt. David A. Carvajal)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division coordinates for the scouts during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021. (Army photograph by Pvt. David A. Carvajal)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is searching for enemies during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021. (Army photograph by Pvt. David A. Carvajal)