The Administration of Justice class from California City High School visited Fort Irwin on Nov. 15, 2021.

After viewing and interacting with the static display set up in the 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment motorpool, the students moved to The General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center for a guided tour.

The visit was organized by the U.S. Army Riverside Recruiting Company.