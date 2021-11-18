aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
NTC/Fort Irwin hosts soldiers from Colorado for Decisive Action Rotation

by Aerotech staff and wire reports
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, pulls security inside a trench during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Michael C. Mitchell)

The National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., is currently hosting the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo., for Decisive Action Rotation 22-02.

Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, engages simulated enemy forces during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges)

 

A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, scans for a target during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Michael C. Mitchell)

 

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, deploys a grappling hook at concertina wire during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges)

 

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, deploy smoke for concealment during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges)

 

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division seek and engage simulated enemy targets during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Gosselin Ryan)

 

A U.S. Army Stryker assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, engages simulated enemy targets utilizing a M-19 grenade launcher during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Gosselin Ryan)

 

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, run toward an objective during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Gosselin Ryan)

 

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, transports munitions for a portable mortar during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Gosselin Ryan)

 

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, run toward an objective during Decisive Action Rotation 22-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. Gosselin Ryan)
