This week kicks off unofficial holiday decorating season at Fort Irwin

Traditionally, Thanksgiving weekend has been the unofficial start of the Holiday Decorating Season.

Many use Dec. 1 as the target date.

On Dec. 1, 2020, while hanging Holiday lights at his residence, a Soldier assigned to Fort Irwin fell off the ladder he was standing on and struck his head, causing trauma to the back of the head. Neighbors called the Fort Irwin Ambulance. The Soldier arrived unconscious at Weed Army Community Hospital and was Air Evacuated to Loma Linda Hospital.

At Fort Irwin, housing holiday decorations and outside lighting are prohibited from being placed higher than the edge of the roof gutter. Always select the correct ladder for the job. Make sure the ladder extends at least three feet over the roofline or working surface. Always have an assistant stand at the base of the ladder to protect and stabilize the ladder, while someone is working at the top of a ladder. The area around the top and bottom of ladder must be kept clear.

A good rule is, for every four feet of the ladder’s length, the bottom of the ladder will be one foot from the wall.

Travel safety

If you are traveling this Thanksgiving holiday, on a road trip, or just a short drive to the 24-hour Shoppette, always wear your seat belt and insist your passengers to do the same.

Eighty-three percent of vehicle occupants that were total ejected from vehicles were killed. Seat belts are the single most effective safety device in preventing serious injuries and reducing fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.

The California Highway Patrol will have all available officers on patrol Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) beginning at 6:01 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, through 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 28.