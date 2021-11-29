aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Senior leadership comes together to serve Thanksgiving meal

by Aerotech staff and wire reports

Senior leadership at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., gathered at the Coyote Cafe Nov. 24, 2021, to serve a Thanksgiving meal to Soldiers, families, civilians and contractors.

The Coyote Cafe worked hard in preparation for today’s festivities. The stoves and burners worked overtime on a meal that consisted of roast turkey, honey glazed ham, prime rib, lobster tails, a multitude of mouthwatering sides and delightful desserts.

We cannot forget to mention the countless beautiful fall decorations that were placed around every corner.

