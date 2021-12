In accordance with Army Regulation (AR) 638-2 Army Mortuary Affairs Program, request any individual(s) or entity(ies) retaining property and/or debts/credits of/to Sergeant First Class Rebecca L. Padgett contact the Summary Court Martial Officer (SCMO) (Capt. Thad Nelson) as soon as possible. The SCMO is available at thad.d.nelson4.mil@mail.mil or 760-380-8609.