Fort Irwin Congratulations Chaplain Daniel S. OH on Retirement

On Nov. 16, the National Training Center/ Fort Irwin and the Garrison community congratulated Chap. (Col.) Daniel S. Oh on his retirement after serving 30 years of selfless service in the U.S. Army.

Col. Oh originally joined the Army in 1986, and after a small break in service, he returned back to the active duty as an Army Chaplain in 1995.

“Truly he has cared for the soul of our Army,” said Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, Commanding General of the National Training Center. “Most recently, he has transformed our Chapel program here at Fort Irwin and he gradually grew our Chapel services across our community from less than 100 to over 600 people attending religious services just this Sunday, and that is a direct testament of his leadership and the commitment that he and the other Chaplains have made to this tiny community.”

Chaplain Oh has been married to the former Suniem Grace Chung from Seoul, South Korea, for more than 33 years. They have two daughters: Gloria and Joyce, both graduates from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. After retiring from active duty, Chaplain Oh will enjoy some family time and continue in ministry as a local church pastor, a hospital chaplain, or a seminary professor.

From all of us at Fort Irwin, congratulations Chaplain Oh!