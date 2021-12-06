WEED Soldiers help veteran celebrate 100th birthday

On Dec. 3, 2021, Soldiers from Weed Army Community Hospital, Fort Irwin, Calif., hand-delivered birthday cards from the Air Force, the National Training Center/Fort Irwin commander, the Army Medicine Europe Command Team, and the U.S. Army Chief of Staff to Warren F. Bauder for his 100th birthday.

Bauder, an Acton, Calif., resident, served in the Army Air Corps as a Flight Officer from 1941-1945 during World War II, where he was shot down over France and became a Prisoner of War.

Bauder’s birthday was Dec. 5.