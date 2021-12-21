aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

EIB/ESB Week concludes with awards ceremony

by Army photographs

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment concluded EIB/ESB Week Dec. 17, 2021, with an awards ceremony on Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif.

The EIB/ESB test measures a Soldier’s physical fitness and ability to perform to standards of excellence in a broad spectrum of critical skills.

Twenty-eight Soldiers successfully completed the EIB/ESB testing week to standard. EIB candidates can be distinguished as “True Blue” for completing all tasks without a single “No-Go,” ESB candidates can be distinguished as “Perfect Edge” for the same accomplishment.

19 Soldiers earned their Expert Infantry Badge:

1st Lt. Ethan Blackie, E Troop, 2/11

1st Lt. Chad Christopher (True Blue), K Troop, 2/11

Sgt. Derek Courchaine, A Troop, 1/11

1st Lt. Kevin Dulay, B Troop, 1/11

Sgt. Christian Felipe-Olalde (True Blue), B Troop, 1/11

2nd Lt. Thomas Flynn-Becerra, B Troop, 1/11

Sgt. Cody Hires, E Troop, 2/11

1st Lt. Michael Humphrise, HHT, 2/11

Staff Sgt. Ahmad Johnson, F Troop, 2/11

Staff Sgt. Christian Loera, F Troop, 2/11

Sgt. Blake Martin (True Blue), F Troop, 2/11

1st Lt. Adam McDermott, F Troop, 2/11

Spec. Ryan Meure (True Blue), E Troop, 2/11

Spec. Terry Reed (True Blue), E Troop, 2/11

1st Lt. Benjamin Rogers (True Blue), K Troop, 2/11

Spec. Edward Toby, B Troop, 1/11

PFC Lukas Wolff, B Troop, 1/11

1st Lt. Logan Yates, E Troop, 2/11

Spec. Ariel Gonzalez, E Troop, 2/11

Nine Soldiers earned their Expert Soldier Badge:

Spec. Ryan Dumas, NTC

1st lt. Isabel Genco (Perfect Edge), 58th CEC, 1/11

1st Lt. Jason Greene, Maintenance Troop, RSS

2nd Lt. Benjamin Martell, D Co, 1/11

1st Lt. Shawn McElligott, 58th CEC, 1/11

PFC Timothy Paz, D Co, 1/11

Staff Sgt. Micah Sene, 58th CEC, 1/11

Capt. Benjamin Thompson, NTC

Capt. Wesley Wood (Perfect Edge), OPS Group

ALLONS!

More Stories

EIB/ESB week concludes
 By Aerotech News & Review
11th ACR soldiers take part...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
11th ACR soldiers take part...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
MEDCOM commander visits Fort Irwin
 By Army photograph
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit