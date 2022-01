On Jan. 7, 2022, Supply and Transportation Troop, Regimental Support Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, conducted a Change of Responsibility at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif.

The COR took place for outgoing 1st Sgt. Marquis D. Brown and incoming 1st Sgt. Aubrey D. Bradley.

On behalf of the RSS 11th ACR, thank you and your family for your hard work and determination Sergeant Brown, and welcome Sergeant Bradley and your family.