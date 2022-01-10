aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

New Fort Irwin Chaplain

by Aerotech News & Review

Good News! NTC and Fort Irwin welcomes our new Family Life Chaplain, Chaplain (Maj.) William Williams. CH Williams is a specially trained individual, marriage, and family counselor and is available for appointments. He can see all Military and Family Members and Civilians. Call Evita Bradley at 760-380-3562 to schedule an appointment; drop-ins are seen pending availability.

Chaplain Williams will also be restarting Youth of the Chapel this month, so look for updates on Fort Irwin’s Chapel Facebook and in their Sunday bulletin.

