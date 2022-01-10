PUBLIC NOTICE

Soliciting Interest in Forming

Restoration Advisory Board

At National Training Center and Fort Irwin, California

The Department of Defense recognizes the importance of stakeholder participation in the Installation Restoration Program (IRP) process. Therefore, National Training Center and Fort Irwin, California is soliciting interest in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) to improve public participation and involve the community in the restoration decision-making process.

In order to provide a status of the environmental restoration program at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin and assess community interest in a RAB, explain the purpose and role of a RAB, and explain the application process for RAB membership, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, California will be asking for public comments and or interest in the IRP until Feb. 1, 2022.

The RAB is intended to include community members who reflect the diverse interests of the local community. RAB members will be asked to review and comment on plans and activities relating to the ongoing environmental studies and restoration activities at the National RAB members will have the opportunity to provide input on activities that will accelerate the restoration. Members will also be expected to serve as a voluntary liaison between the RAB and community members, and be available to meet with community members and/or groups. RAB meetings will be open to the public.

Applications will be reviewed and approved by a selection panel comprised of representatives of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), and Barstow, California representatives, as appropriate. To qualify, interested parties must be local residents of the area(s) impacted/affected by the NTC and Fort Irwin restoration program. RAB members will be expected to serve a one- to two-year term and attend RAB meetings regularly.

Community members interested in establishing or serving on a RAB are asked to contact David Hernandez, environmental protection specialist, at david.j.hernandez66.civ@mail.mil, or call 760-380-3743. If enough interest is generated Fort Irwin will form a RAB and provide information on membership and responsibilities.