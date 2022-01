On Jan. 7, 2022, 2/11 Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, MEO & EEO Office held the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day event at the Sandy Basin Community Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

The guest speaker was Sergeant Major Imari Jackson, 2/11 Operations Sergeant Major. Jackson spoke about the impact Dr. King had on his life.