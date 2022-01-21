Fort Lewis Soldiers take part in Decisive Rotation 22-03

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division maneuvers to fighting position during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
Soldiers with the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Fort Lewis, Wash., are at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., for Decisive Rotation 22-03.
Decisive Action Rotations ensures that U.S. Army Units remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division observes simulated enemy movement during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
U.S. Army Strykers assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division maneuver over terrain during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Aaron Walker)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, standby to defend their position from opposing forces during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Casey W. Auman)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, defend the area against a simulated attack during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, identify simulated targets and plan for engagements during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)