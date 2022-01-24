Fort Lewis Soldiers take part in Decisive Rotation 22-03

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, defends an area against a simulated attack during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Robert Sullivan)
Soldiers with the 1-2
Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Fort Lewis, Wash., are at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., for Decisive Rotation 22-03.
Decisive Action Rotations ensures that U.S. Army Units remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, plows dirt with a dozer in a breaching exercise during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Robert Sullivan)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, react to a chemical strike during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 22 2022. (Army photograph Spec. Jordan Leroy)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, react to a chemical strike during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 22 2022. (Army photograph Spec. Jordan Leroy)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, respond to opposition force attack during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 22, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Casey W. Auman)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, engage in simulated enemy fire during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 22 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Dominic Acuna)
A U.S. Army Stryker assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, provide cover support in the town of Razish during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 22 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Dominic Acuna)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, load a simulated casualty in preparation for transport during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 22, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Casey W. Auman)
U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, maneuvers through the town of Razish during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 22, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Casey W. Auman)
U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, respond to opposition force attack during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 22, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Casey W. Auman)
A U.S. Army Soldier attached to 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, assists with the placement of camouflage netting on radar system during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan 21, 2022. (Army photograph by Pfc. Elizabeth Kendrick)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, maintain a defensive position observing simulated enemy movement during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Robert Sullivan)