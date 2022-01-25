National Training Center dedicates “Place In the Desert” to departing CSM

Justice’s AAR Shack is the latest Place In the Desert dedicated at the National Training Center in honor of Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Justice, the 21st Command Sergeant Major of the NTC and Fort Irwin in Southern California.

“PID locations are chosen at the point where the leader had the most significant impact to the RTU (Rotational Training Unit), the installation, and the Army as a whole,” said Col. Carl L. Michaud, the NTC Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff.

The location of the PID is at an After Action Review site on the edge of Razish, the largest urban training site at the NTC consisting of nearly 800 buildings, and is the location that Justice “conducted his first NCO led instrumented AAR,” said Michaud.

Surprised and honored with this recognition Justice recounted the time he spent at the NTC and said, “The Army completely changed for me after my first assignment here; you just learn so much here” said Justice. “I’m certain that I learned more here than I ever taught anybody, the people you work with, the people you work for; everybody is at the top of their game” he added.

Beneath the sign etched with “Justice’s AAR Shack” is the NTC Patch engraved with the call signs used by Justice during his previous assignments: Cobra 40, Outlaw 40, and Lead 7.

Command Sgt. Maj. Justice relinquished responsibility on Jan 21, 2022, and is the only NTC/Fort Irwin Command Sergeant Major (Lead 7) to be recognized with a PID.