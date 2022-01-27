aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Haydt becomes NTC’s 22nd Command Sergeant Major

by Aerotech News & Review
CSM Haydt assumed responsibility of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin from CSM Justice.
CSM Haydt assumes his role as NTC’s 22nd Command Sergeant Major.
Tags:

More Stories

Final Network Call
 By Aerotech News & Review
National Training Center dedicates “Place...
 By Donald Ross
Fort Lewis Soldiers take part...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Fort Lewis Soldiers take part...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit