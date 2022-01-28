aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Live fire exercises highlight of Day 11 for Decisive Action Rotation 22-03

by Aerotech staff and wire reports
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division engage simulated enemy targets during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)

The 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., conducted Live Fire Exercises during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at The National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif.

Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division listens to a handheld radio during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division fire a Mortar shell during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division loads a Mortar shell during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan.25, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, loads a Mortar shell during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, reload to engage simulated enemy targets during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, occupy a fighting position in preparation for a simulated attack during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division engage simulated enemy targets using a M240B machine gun during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division occupy a fighting position in preparation for a simulated attack during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division loads a Mortar shell during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan.25, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)

