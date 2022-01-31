Soldier pauses after Decisive Rotation to propose

On Jan. 27, 2022, Operations Group, National Training Center Observer Coach Trainer Command Sgt. Maj. Devon Weber (Eagle40) paused for a moment at the close of Rotation 22-03 to propose to Devon Sachey with one of The National Training Center/Fort Irwin’s most iconic Painted Rocks landmark as a backdrop.

Bearing the insignias of all the combat units that have rotated through the NTC for training, Painted Rocks represents the unity and sacrifices of those Soldiers. For the Devons, they say, that they have grown to love this spot. Their blended family first met here, it is where they say hello and goodbye as he rolls out to the box and so, it was the perfect choice for this union. To them, it signifies unity, adventure, love, and family.

This was the best way to close out rotational training and shows how Army Readiness and the Army Family are intertwined.

U.S. Army Families are the backbone and support systems that help get our Soldiers through long workdays, difficult moves, and multiple deployments. They answer the call to service as well.

Operations Group congratulates them both and welcomes Devon to the Army Family!!