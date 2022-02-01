11th ACR hosts regimental call

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment held Decisive Action Rotation 22-03’s Regimental Call on Jan. 27, 2022, at the Fort Irwin Field House, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Regimental Call is held every rotation to recognize Troopers’ achievements. Challenge coins, belt buckles, awards, and the Blackhorse Shield were presented to commend outstanding performance in keeping with the Cavalry spirit.

Sgt. Matthew Hinger, E Troop, 2/11 Squadron, was recognized as this quarter’s non-commissioned officer of the quarter. Spec. Ariel Gonzalez, E Troop, 2/11 Squadron, was recognized as this quarter’s soldier of the quarter.