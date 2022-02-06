Life without problems

Wouldn’t life be perfect without problems? The majority would agree; however, this is the opposite of the truth. Problems are obstacles that help increase an individual’s resilience. Being resilient helps individuals recognize risk and overcome obstacles surrounding their environments, relationships, recreations, occupations, health, and daily activities.

Scripture teaches that problems are our strength, “I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world, you will have tribulation. Nevertheless, take heart; I have overcome the world” (John 16:33, ESV).

“We rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us” (Romans 5:3-5, ESV).

“And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28, ESV).

There are three qualities in these statements: 1) It describes the conditions of the environment, 2) It identifies problems, and 3) It comforts with resiliency.

Our environment pluralistically is saturated with people from diverse cultures. The diversity of our Soldiers, DoD employees, and their Families provide our great Army to possess multi-access solutions to counter problems. Each of us can improve problem-solving, increase responsiveness, composition, strengthen knowledge, and develop methods from various assessments. For our community to accomplish this, they need to know their potential.

Knowing your potential is focusing on what is essential in your life. We must become professionals, and being professional Soldiers requires prioritizing and maximizing efficiency. When leaders care for their Soldiers and Soldiers care for their Families, the same with our DoD leaders who care for their employees and employees care for their Families, we prioritize and build effective teams that maximize efficiency.

Former chief of staff of the Army General Raymond Odierno stated, “The strength of our nation is our Army. The strength of our Army is our Soldiers. The strength of our Soldiers is our Families; that is what makes us Army Strong.” In this remarkable statement, General Odierno prioritizes what matters and maximizes efficiency by knowing Soldiers, DoD employees, and their Families’ communication skills and developmental patterns.

In essence, General Odierno invested time and effort in identifying the Army’s problem and solution by influencing Soldiers, DoD employees, and their Families to know their potential. A professional is clear-minded and focuses on self-improvement; to achieve this, he/she must have a clear mind with clear goals. Clearing the mind helps individuals access deep concentration and face difficulties or challenges directly. When this takes place, it will make a person feel in control of their situations and lives. In addition, being in control of oneself means accepting when things do not go your way.

Here are two simple practices: 1) Do a brain dump by scribbling in a notebook or emailing yourself about everything on your mind, and 2) Meditate by dimming the lights, playing meditational back-ground music (e.g., lifescapes, deep alpha brainwave, tranquil cords), and focusing on an elated time in your life that was life-changing.

If you need to talk about problems out of your control, please seek out your chap-lain or call 760-380-3562 and schedule an appointment. It is important to note that a life with no problems is no life at all. I encourage our community to work success-fully through the problems and enjoy a rich and fulfilling life. Blessings to our Soldiers, DoD employees, and their Families.

Pro Deo Et Patria