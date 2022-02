In celebration of the Regiment’s 121st birthday on Feb. 2, 2022, the 11th ACR Horse Detachment hosted a cavalry demonstration at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif., for Troopers assigned to the Regiment.

After the demonstration, members of the Horse Detachment conducted classes with Troopers on the topics of basic horsemanship familiarization, mounted history, and history of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

ALLONS!