NTC/Fort Irwin marks Black History Month

The National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Military Equal Opportunity and Equal Employment Opportunity Office, along with the Regimental Support Squadron – Packhorse, 11th ACR, hosted the 2022 African American & Black History Month Observance and Celebration, on Feb. 2, 2022.

The event featured Col. LaHavie J. Brunson, commander of the 916th Support Brigade, as the guest speaker during the observance at the Sandy Basin Community Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

African American and Black History Month is celebrated every February to recognize achievements and the role African Americans held in the United States’ past.

Thank you to the Soldiers of Regimental Support Squadron, family members, civilians of the Fort Irwin community, TASC, KNTC (The Heat), Protocol, and The Villages at Fort Irwin housing office to help make this year’s event a success.