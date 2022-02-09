Teacher Residency Program

We are very excited to announce that the application for the High Desert Teacher Residency at Alder GSE is open! The application deadline is March 25, 2022 for residents applying to be part of the 2022-2023 cohort, which will start courses in June of 2022. Residents earn their teaching credential and Masters in Education in one year, while getting hands-on experience through our mentor-mentee model, and learning alongside other residents during weekly seminars. Residents have access to a $12,000 living stipend, federal financial aid, and up to $26,000 in state and federal grants depending on their subject.

When: Feb 9 at 4 p.m. – Register here: https://aldergse-edu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_am3G7R65TdyEFC2uIfesAg

