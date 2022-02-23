aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Decisive Rotation 22-04 continues

by Aerotech News & Review
U.S Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division use an M1A2 Abrams Tank to scan for simulated opposing forces during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 20, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. James McCann)

The 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division continues Army Readiness Training as they executed defensive tactics and attacks on simulated enemy objectives before transitioning into Live Fire Exercises at The National Training Center/Fort Irwin during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04.

U.S Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division maneuver an M1A2 Abrams Tank on an enemy objective during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 20, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. James McCann)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division pulls security in response to a simulated attack During Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 19, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 553rd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division supporting 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division ground guides a M977 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) carrying a Load Handling System Compatible Water Tank Rack (HIPPO) in a Tactical Assembly Area during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 19, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division pulls security in response to a simulated attack during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 19, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Jordan Leroy)
U.S Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division use an M1A2 Abrams Tank to scan for simulated opposing forces during Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 20, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. James McCann)
Tags:

More Stories

Irwin Rotation
 By Aerotech News & Review
Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 kicks...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Decisive Action Rotation 22-04 kicks...
 By Aerotech News
Blackhorse Band of Sisters meets
 By Army photographs
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit