11th ACR Horse Detachment performs Cavalry Demonstration

On February 23, 2022, 11th ACR Horse Detachment, Regimental Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, performed a Cavalry Demonstration for the National Training Center/Fort Irwin community.

The afternoon’s parade, however, was cancelled to due to slick surfaces caused by temperatures down to 43 degrees Fahrenheit and rare snow on post. Today’s events were originally to take place on February 2nd, the Regiment’s 121st anniversary, postponed due to unsafe high wind speeds.