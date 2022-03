On Feb. 24, 2022, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment hosted a Regimental Call at the Fort Irwin Field House, Fort Irwin, Calif., to recognize and celebrate the achievements of its Squadrons, Troops, and Troopers throughout Decisive Action Rotation 22-04.

Wanted posters were presented to the Guest Blackhorse units, nominated Troopers and the crews of the most lethal OSV, MBT, and K Troop vehicle received Regimental Coins, and the Blackhorse Shield changed hands to 2nd Squadron.