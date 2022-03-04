11th ACR regimental command sergeant major inducted into Order of St. George

On March 2, 2022, Regimental Commander Col. Todd W. Hook inducted Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Walker into the Order of St. George, the Regimental Honorary Rolls, and his wife into the Order of the Yellow Ribbon on Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif.

The presented Silver Medal of the Order of St. George recognizes Command St. Maj. Walker’s Warrior Ethos, selfless service and support to the Cavalry and Armor community, and his thirty years of service in the United States Army; while admission into the Order of the Yellow Ribbon is a sign of appreciation of the spouse’s support.

Allons!