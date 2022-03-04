Army has urgent need for linguists

Greetings!

The Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce (AECW) has multiple deployment opportunities available for current Army Civilians to work as linguists in one of the following languages: Ukrainian, Russian, Slovakian, Polish, Hungarian, Bulgarian and Romanian in various locations in Europe (Poland, Romania, Germany, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia). Language skills will be tested prior to receiving an offer.

These opportunities are TDY assignments for six months with potential for extensions. These are considered details to a set of duties, with no change in your permanent grade or position of record. The desired grade level of the individual filling the position must range between G-11 and GS-13. Highly qualified personnel outside the grade range may be considered. SECRET clearance or higher is required.

These deployment opportunities are in field conditions, meaning barracks, BOQs, or other available billeting arrangements.

Permanent Army Civilians are eligible to apply for these opportunities. Those who are currently on overseas assignments must have at least 18 months remaining until your date of estimated return from overseas (DEROS) and cannot be enrolled in the Priority Placement Program (PPP).

Term Civilians are also eligible for the program as long as the expiration date of the term appointment extends beyond the end date of a deployment assignment.

There are varying financial incentives offered with these positions. Some locations are authorized a Post Differential rate, which is a percentage increase in your total salary. Paid overtime may also be available, based on mission needs of the deployed/in-Theater organization.

In addition to the financial incentives, deployment assignments offer career broadening experiences at a level and scope that is difficult to match in a regular assignment. It is the chance of a lifetime to make a difference and to contribute in direct support of our deployed Soldiers in a contingency operation.

The call is out. Will you answer the call?

APPLICATION PROCEDURES:

Submit a resume, recent SF-50 (to verify status), DD214 (if former military), and a signed Request for Deployment (RFD) form (copy attached).

Submit these documents through your supervisory chain to your command’s deployment coordinator.

Your command deployment coordinator will send the package to AECW at our group box.

If you have any questions, please send them to our group box: usarmy.belvoir.ag1cp.list.ecw-deployments@army.mil

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS SPECIFICALLY FOR LINGUIST SUPPORT. PERSONNEL APPLYING WILL TEST TO DETERMINE SKILL LEVEL PRIOR TO SELECTION FOR DEPLOYMENT.