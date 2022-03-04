aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

DHR to Host FERS Benefits and Retirement Training

by Aerotech News

DHR will be hosting a FERS Benefits and Retirement Training. This training will be held Tuesday March 8th and Wednesday March 9th  from 0830-1200 PM. The Location is a Live Webinar Virtual MS Teams training. The class is limited to 50 participants each session and is offered on a first come first serve basis.

If you are interested please send an email to jennifer.r.reese.civ@army.mil. NLT 1200hrs on 4 March 2022.

The first fifty names and email address will be submitted to the Trainer who will send an email to you with the link to the course and your course materials.

This is a Pre-Retirement Training for employees.

Instructor :

Charles Dzama  From Federal Benefits Simplified.

Class will cover:

  • Best Day to Retire
  • Retiring on a Full, Unreduced Annuity
  • Buying Back Military Time
  • Deposits and Re-deposits
  • Calculating Your Benefits
  • Survivor Benefits
  • Social Security and the FERS Supplement
  • Sick Leave
  • FEGLI
  • Thrift Savings Plan

This training is for anyone interested.  All interests emails must be received by March 4th so the instructor can get everyone their materials and send the TEAMS link for the training.

More Stories

Army has urgent need for...
 By Aerotech News
MEDDAC Minute
 By Aerotech News
Fort Irwin, Have you been...
 By Aerotech News
Fort Irwin Honors and celebrates...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit