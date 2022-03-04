DHR to Host FERS Benefits and Retirement Training

DHR will be hosting a FERS Benefits and Retirement Training. This training will be held Tuesday March 8th and Wednesday March 9th from 0830-1200 PM. The Location is a Live Webinar Virtual MS Teams training. The class is limited to 50 participants each session and is offered on a first come first serve basis.

If you are interested please send an email to jennifer.r.reese.civ@army.mil. NLT 1200hrs on 4 March 2022.

The first fifty names and email address will be submitted to the Trainer who will send an email to you with the link to the course and your course materials.

This is a Pre-Retirement Training for employees.

Instructor :

Charles Dzama From Federal Benefits Simplified.

Class will cover:

Best Day to Retire

Retiring on a Full, Unreduced Annuity

Buying Back Military Time

Deposits and Re-deposits

Calculating Your Benefits

Survivor Benefits

Social Security and the FERS Supplement

Sick Leave

FEGLI

Thrift Savings Plan

This training is for anyone interested. All interests emails must be received by March 4th so the instructor can get everyone their materials and send the TEAMS link for the training.