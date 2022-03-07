Army Emergency Relief campaign kicks off

The National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., and Garrison Command Teams kicked off the 2022 AER Campaign with their AER donations made during the March 1, Town Hall live broadcast.

The mission of the AER is to help Soldiers and their dependents, by providing emergency aid, in the form of either a direct grant (a cash gift, not to be repaid) or an interest-free loan, and by giving college scholarships to children of soldiers. Under Army regulations, officers must recommend whether their soldiers deserve aid.

“Army Emergency Relief has always been an important tool for commanders. In my nearly 40 years of service, I repeatedly witnessed the impact Army leaders had on their Soldiers’ lives by sending them to their AER office for financial assistance,” said retired Gen. John F. Campbell, AER chairman. “AER provided $44.8 million in loans and grants to almost 26,000 Soldiers and families in 2021. This incredible amount of assistance was possible due to the support of our generous donors. Since our founding in 1942, this organization has relied on the camaraderie and generosity that exists between our men and women in uniform.”

Contact your unit reps to donate today.