aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

It’s frisbee time!

by Aerotech News & Review

On March 2, 2022, Operations Group took a break from daily routine Physical Training sessions to give Soldiers the chance to take part in an organized sport fitness activity. This month the Line teams participated in Ultimate Frisbee games.

Competitive sports have a tremendous positive influence on the physical development of the participants by promoting an increase in coordination, agility, balance, and speed. It also helps develop assets that are vital to combat effectiveness and can enhance a soldier’s combat readiness. These assets include team spirit, the will to win, confidence, toughness and teamwork.

Tags:

More Stories

OPS Call
 By Aerotech News & Review
High Desert Warrior Digital Edition - March 2022
High Desert Warrior Digital Edition...
 By Aerotech News
Army Emergency Relief campaign kicks...
 By Aerotech News
Chaplain’s Corner
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit