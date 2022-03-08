It’s frisbee time!

On March 2, 2022, Operations Group took a break from daily routine Physical Training sessions to give Soldiers the chance to take part in an organized sport fitness activity. This month the Line teams participated in Ultimate Frisbee games.

Competitive sports have a tremendous positive influence on the physical development of the participants by promoting an increase in coordination, agility, balance, and speed. It also helps develop assets that are vital to combat effectiveness and can enhance a soldier’s combat readiness. These assets include team spirit, the will to win, confidence, toughness and teamwork.