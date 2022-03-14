Army soldier dies in training incident at Fort Irwin

Spec. Joseph M. Meitl Jr., 23, died during a training incident at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., March 10, 2022.

Meitl was assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, and was at Fort Irwin for training.

“Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate,” Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter, commander, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, wrote in that release. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning and reflection.”

Meitl joined the Army in May 2020, and was currently an armored cannon crewmember in the 1st Calvary Division in Fort Hood, Texas. He had previously been awarded the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

While the Army did not provide details of Meitl’s death, the service did say the incident was under investigation.