Here we go!

by Aerotech News & Review
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conduct rehearsals during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., March 10, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Rosio Najera)

In preparation for Force on Force Operations the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct reception, staging, onward movement, and integration (RSOI) in the Logistical Support Area Santa Fe and Tactical Assembly Areas this week at The National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., for Decisive Action Rotation 22-05.

Decisive Action Rotations ensures that U.S. Army Units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.

A U.S. Army Soldier provides ground guide support to a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JTLV) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., March 9, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Caleb Lancaster)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division roll out to Tactical Assembly Area from Logistical Support Area (LSA) Santa Fe during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., March 9, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Caleb Lancaster)
A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division prepares for roll out of a Tactical Assembly Area during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., March 10, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Rosio Najera)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division enters a Tactical Assembly Area during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., March 9, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Caleb Lancaster)

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division carry water to resupply troops in Logistical Support Area (LSA) Santa Fe during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., March 9, 2022. (Army photograph by Spec. Caleb Lancaster)

