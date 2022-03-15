Here we go!

In preparation for Force on Force Operations the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct reception, staging, onward movement, and integration (RSOI) in the Logistical Support Area Santa Fe and Tactical Assembly Areas this week at The National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., for Decisive Action Rotation 22-05.
Decisive Action Rotations ensures that U.S. Army Units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
March 11th, 2022, was Roll Out day of Decisive Action Rotation 22-05. 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division will face off against the United States Army's professional Opposing Force in the tough and realistic training environment of @NTC_UPDATE for the next 10 days. pic.twitter.com/zRIpNDIsP7
