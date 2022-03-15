Here we go!

In preparation for Force on Force Operations the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct reception, staging, onward movement, and integration (RSOI) in the Logistical Support Area Santa Fe and Tactical Assembly Areas this week at The National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., for Decisive Action Rotation 22-05.

Decisive Action Rotations ensures that U.S. Army Units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.