aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Regimental Run

by Aerotech News & Review

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment executed a Regimental Run on March 9, 2022, around Fort Irwin, Calif., to build esprit de corps amongst our formation before heading into Decisive Action Rotation 22-05.

Tags:

More Stories

Here we go!
 By Aerotech News & Review
Fort Irwin Celebrates Library Grand...
 By Casey Slusser
24th Regimental Command Sergeant Major...
 By Spec. Gower Liu
Army soldier dies in training...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit