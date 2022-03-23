Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 underway at NTC Fort Irwin

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct early morning assault operations using Bradley Fighting Vehicles during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., March 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Sean K. Harp)
Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 continues at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, Texas.
Decisive Action Rotations ensures that U.S. Army Units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division advance to offensive positions during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., March 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Hunter Xue)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division advance to their next objective in a M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., March 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Hunter Xue)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct overwatch for incoming counter attacks in a M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., March 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. Hunter Xue)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division drive over a Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) in an Assault Breacher Vehicle (ABV) while conducting breaching operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., March 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Sean K. Harp)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division deploy a Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) while conducting breaching operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., March 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Sean K. Harp)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division stage a Bradley Fighting Vehicle outside an objective prior to an early morning assault operation during Decisive Action Rotation 22-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., March 17, 2022. (Army photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Sean K. Harp)