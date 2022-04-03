Lewis Elementary School hosts carnival

Lewis Elementary School held their school carnival on Friday, March 18 from 4:30-7:30pm at Lewis Elementary School. The carnival was hosted by our fabulous Lewis PTA, was open to the entire Fort Irwin Community and was well attended by over 1,000 people. We also had the Horse Detachment and Fire Department show their support by interacting with families and students as they walked in. Once families entered the campus, Lewis student art was displayed for all to see! The carnival had several things for families to do such as: a silent auction, games and prizes, a dunk tank, bounce houses, face painters, and food vendors. A few NHS high school students and home school students participated and helped with this event as well. It was such an amazing event and so many smiling faces were seen!