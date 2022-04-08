Army announces Global Defender 22

The Army announced March 31, 2022, its upcoming Global Defender 22 readiness and modernization exercise scheduled to occur at several military installations in the continental United States from April through September 2022.

Global Defender 22 is designed to allow the Army to employ and assess multi-domain concepts, demonstrate advanced future capabilities, and test future tactics, techniques and procedures as part of Army current and future readiness and modernization objectives.

“We have to be excellent at the individual and small unit level, because that’s where the fighting will happen. But we also have to invest in our future and balance future readiness. For us, modernization is not optional. It is a national imperative for our Army,” stated Gen. Michael X. Garrett, Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM).

Global Defender 22 is the U.S. Army’s premier training event for 2022, and consists of two distinct phases. The first phase consists of three exercises to demonstrate and assess specific modernization capabilities, formations, and strategic readiness.

During the first Phase, FORSCOM will integrate a set of linked exercises centered around Warfighter (WFX) 22-4, National Training Center (NTC) rotation 22-06, and exercise Roving Sands 22. The NTC 22-6 rotation will highlight the Army’s M1A2SEPv3 Abrams tank and the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) modernization efforts.

Approximately 20,000 personnel will participate in Phase I from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division; 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters; III Corps Headquarters; and the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. Training will occur primarily at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., Fort Hood, Texas, White Sands Missile Range, N.M., and Fort Stewart, Ga.

“We don’t get to decide when it’s time to go. We don’t get to choose our mission, but we must be ready to fight and win today, and we must stay ready to fight and win tomorrow,” said Gen. James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army.

U.S. Army Futures Command will lead the second phase, which runs from August through September. Phase II will include the Project Convergence 22 capstone exercise and a precision, navigation, and timing exercise (PNTAX).

Global Defender 22 combines the U.S. Army with joint and coalition partners to test current and future readiness and modernization capabilities.

The Army is providing the majority of the units and personnel for the Global Defender Phase I exercise. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy are also participating by transporting Army personnel and cargo, and augmenting Army forces at the Combat Training Centers.

For more information about the Global Defender 22 exercise, please contact the Army’s Office of the Chief of Public Affairs (OCPA) at usarmy.pentagon.hqda-ocpa.mbx.mrd-press-desk@army.mil. Once the exercise starts in early April, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/globaldefender22 for imagery and news from Global Defender Phase I.