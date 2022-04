April 8, 2022, was roll out day for Decisive Action Rotation 22-06.

This iteration of Decisive Action will see the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division face off against the United States Army’s professional Opposing Force in the tough and realistic training environment of National Training Center/Fort Irwin for the next 10 days. As always, the expert 916th Support Brigade were instrumental in getting our armored vehicles where they need to be.